Auction report: Gutsy Ford ‘conversion’ pulls the punters

A significant auction of tractors and other equipment took place on Saturday, November 23, in West Row, Suffolk (England).

The sale involved the so-called ‘Cooper Collection’; it included over 30 classic/collectible tractors, as well as commercial vehicles and other lots. In particular, there were clusters of especially eye-catching Ford, County and Roadless tractors.

The sale was conducted by Cheffins.

Tim Scrivener was at the auction for AgriLand to take these photographs and to note the key prices. All of the pictures in this report are from the auction itself.

Among the lots was a so-called ‘Ninety Five – 100’ (pictured above and below) – essentially a Ford (tractor) conversion.

This tractor (and others like it) was pieced together by an engineer – namely John J Thomas, of Wroxton St Mary, near Banbury in Oxfordshire (England). The ‘Ninety Five – 100’ apparently comprised a six-cylinder Ford engine, a ‘straight’ eight-speed Ford transmission and a Ford 5000 rear axle.

Side-rails (to support the ‘industrial’ engine) – from Roadless of Hounslow – were apparently mounted between the bell housing and front axle block.

The ‘Ninety Five – 100’ at the ‘Cooper Collection’ auction was described as follows: 1967; Mk II model; 16.9R34 rear and 10.00-16 front Goodyear wheels/tyres; “refurbished to a high standard”; “show winner”.

It reportedly sold – on the day – for £20,000 (plus VAT; plus 6% buyer’s premium/commission).

According to Cheffins, around 124 of these tractors were assembled by John J Thomas over a 10-year period. They are – understandably given the numbers involved – overshadowed by better-known conversions from County, Roadless and Muir-Hill.

