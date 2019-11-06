Auction report: Chunky price paid for a chunky-looking County

A County 654 Super-4 sold for a chunky £28,000 (no VAT; plus 6% buyer’s commission) on Saturday, October 19, at an auction in England.

The tractor changed hands at Cheffins’ Cambridge Vintage Sale at Sutton (England). According to Cheffins, this sale (which is run on a regular basis) is “Europe’s largest auction of its type”.

Tim Scrivener was at the auction for AgriLand to take these photographs and to note the prices. All of the pictures in this report are from the auction itself.

The tractor, like several others at this noteworthy auction, attracted considerable attention in the run-up to the sale.

According to the auctioneers, this County 654 Super-4 (serial number 18302) was previously purchased in a “sorry state”, having been on forestry duties with a grab.

A spokesperson explained: “It was then given a nut-and-bolt restoration by Charlie Gray – the founder of the Scottish County Tractor Club.

“This tractor featured in an extensive article in the September 2010 edition of Classic Tractor magazine.

“It was fitted with a rear linkage, drawbar, pick-up hitch, power-assisted steering and shod on 16.9-30 Goodyear Sure Grip tyres all round. It was showing just 4,973 hours [on its odometer].”

He added: “The tractor was offered for sale with an original County 654 leaflet and a copy of the County 654 operator’s manual.”

As alluded to above, this collectible tractor (in its resplendent blue livery) sold for £28,000 (no VAT; plus 6% buyer’s commission).