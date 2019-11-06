Auction report: Chunky price paid for a chunky-looking County
A County 654 Super-4 sold for a chunky £28,000 (no VAT; plus 6% buyer’s commission) on Saturday, October 19, at an auction in England.
The tractor changed hands at Cheffins’ Cambridge Vintage Sale at Sutton (England). According to Cheffins, this sale (which is run on a regular basis) is “Europe’s largest auction of its type”.
The tractor, like several others at this noteworthy auction, attracted considerable attention in the run-up to the sale.
According to the auctioneers, this County 654 Super-4 (serial number 18302) was previously purchased in a “sorry state”, having been on forestry duties with a grab.
A spokesperson explained: “It was then given a nut-and-bolt restoration by Charlie Gray – the founder of the Scottish County Tractor Club.
“This tractor featured in an extensive article in the September 2010 edition of Classic Tractor magazine.
“It was fitted with a rear linkage, drawbar, pick-up hitch, power-assisted steering and shod on 16.9-30 Goodyear Sure Grip tyres all round. It was showing just 4,973 hours [on its odometer].”
He added: “The tractor was offered for sale with an original County 654 leaflet and a copy of the County 654 operator’s manual.”
As alluded to above, this collectible tractor (in its resplendent blue livery) sold for £28,000 (no VAT; plus 6% buyer’s commission).