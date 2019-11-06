‘All injunctions must be lifted’ to ensure taskforce ‘gets up and running’

All injunctions must be lifted with immediate effect to ensure that everyone can move forward with the Beef Market Taskforce, according to Sinn Féin spokesperson for agriculture Brian Stanley.

Speaking this afternoon, Wednesday, November 6, deputy Stanley said: “Farmers want to see the Beef Market Taskforce up and running. We all want to see the taskforce get to work.

“However, that will not happen until we see all of the injunctions lifted.

The vast majority of farmers accepted the beef sector agreement in good faith and unfortunately that good faith has so far not been repaid.

“We are now two months on from that agreement and certain companies are still using the injunctions are a bargaining power-play.

Advertisement

“That is an unacceptable way to move forward,” the Laois TD said.

Continuing, deputy Stanley said that he has called on Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Michael Creed to “use his influence” by speaking to the companies which have failed to withdraw injunctions.

The Beef Market Taskforce was established in order to deal with some very serious issues such as pricing and the cartel-like manner of how the beef industry is run.

“If we want to see the Beef Taskforce up and running then we need to see more action from the minister and we also need to hear all political parties including Fianna Fáil come out and condemn any company which refuses to withdraw such injunctions,” deputy Stanley concluded.