Minister Creed to visit China on trade visit next week

A trade visit to promote Irish food and drinks in China will be attended by the Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Michael Creed, next week.

Minister Creed made the announcement while welcoming the agreement between the EU and China on the protection of Geographical Indications today, Wednesday, November 6.

The minister described China as being a “key market” and noted he will be assisted with the participation of the Irish Embassy in Beijing, his department and Bord Bia during the trade visit.

In particular, this visit will build on the momentum of the recent approval of 14 additional beef plants to export to China.

“These approvals will significantly increase Ireland’s ability to supply a growing demand in China for premium quality, safe and sustainably produced beef,” Minister Creed concluded.

‘Landmark agreement’

Minister Creed announced he will be visiting the country as he was welcoming the “landmark agreement” between the EU and China on the protection of Geographical Indications (GIs).

Minister Creed said: “This agreement includes two Irish GIs – Irish Cream and Irish Whiskey – which will now have legal protection in China against unfair competition from fake, inferior products being presented as ‘Irish’.

“This is critical to supporting the future export growth of these quality Irish products. Credit is due to the Commissioner for Agriculture and Rural Development, Phil Hogan, for finalising this complex negotiation.”

Concluding, Minister Creed said: “Following the conclusion of the negotiations, the agreement will now go through legal scrutiny.

“On the EU side, the European Parliament and the Council will then be asked to give their approval. The agreement is expected to enter into force before the end of 2020.”