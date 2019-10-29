Auction report: Brimming with bargains…or a bundle of trouble?

Thursday, October 17, saw tractors and machinery offered for sale at an auction at Eternity Hall Farm, Peterborough, Cambridgeshire (England).

The sale was conducted by Brown & Co. This report focuses on some of the estate maintenance equipment and trailers that were up for grabs.

Tim Scrivener was at the auction for AgriLand to take these photographs and to note the key prices. All of the pictures in this report are from the auction itself.

In accompanying articles, we look at how other lots fared. It’s worth noting that the catalogue included several tractors – old and modern – as well as a combine harvester, a telescopic handler and a self-propelled sprayer.

No buyer’s premium applied to any of the (hammer/sale) prices.

All (hammer/sale) prices were subject to VAT at the local rate (i.e. VAT must be added to all of the prices below).

Click on a thumbnail in the gallery (below) to open up a full-size image; once opened you can scroll sideways to see the next picture. Refer to each caption to see details of each lot, including the hammer/sale price.

