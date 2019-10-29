Auction report: ‘Blues’ and a ‘red’ sibling go under the hammer

Thursday, October 17, saw tractors and machinery offered for sale at an auction at Eternity Hall Farm, Peterborough, Cambridgeshire (England).

The sale was conducted by Brown & Co. This report focuses on some of the (wheeled) tractors that were up for grabs.

Tim Scrivener was at the auction for AgriLand to take these photographs and to note the key prices. All of the pictures in this report are from the auction itself.

In accompanying articles, we look at how other lots fared.

No buyer’s premium applied to any of the (hammer/sale) prices.

All (hammer/sale) prices were subject to VAT at the local rate (i.e. VAT must be added to all of the prices below).

Any statement of recorded hours may simply be a reflection of what was visible on the machine’s odometer or, if that wasn’t available, what was claimed in the auction catalogue.

This 2016 New Holland T7.210 (pictured below) was described as follows: 50kph; Power Command; front linkage; 16.9R30 front and 520/86R42 rear wheels/tyres; 1,250 hours. It sold for £55,000.

This 2012 Case IH Puma 160 CVX (pictured below) was described as follows: 50kph; GPS-ready; front linkage and PTO; 480/65R28 front and 600/65R38 rear wheels/tyres; 3,190 hours. It sold for £35,500.

This 2009 New Holland T7030 (pictured below) was described as follows: 50kph; Power Command; front linkage; 480/70R30 front and 580/70R42 rear wheels/tyres; 9,988 hours. It sold for £19,500.

This 1963 Fordson Super Major (pictured below) was described as follows: Lambourn cab; hours unknown. It sold for £1,900.

Stay tuned to AgriLand for further results from this auction.