Auction report: A good ‘spread’ of machinery at this ‘on-site’ sale

Saturday, May 18, saw several tractors, telescopic handlers and a clatter of machinery offered for sale at an auction at Peacock & Binnington, Brigg, North Lincolnshire, England.

The sale was conducted by Brown & Co. This report focuses on just some of the lots that went under the hammer.

Tim Scrivener was at the auction for AgriLand to take these photographs and to note the key prices. All of the pictures in this report are from the auction itself.

In an accompanying article, we look at how other lots fared.

A buyer’s premium of 5% applies to all lots (i.e. 5% must be added to all of the hammer/sale prices below).

Prices are also subject to VAT at the local rate (i.e. VAT must be added to all of the hammer/sale prices below).

In the three-picture gallery below, click on a thumbnail to open up a full-size image; once opened you can scroll sideways to see the next picture.

This 2003 JCB 528S Farm Special Loadall (pictured below) was described as follows: quick-fit carriage; pick-up hitch; 17.5R24 tyres; 5,400 hours. It sold for £14,500.

Advertisement

This 2011 ECE Lowline Fieldmaster 900 (pictured below) was the only rear-discharge muck spreader at the auction. Fitted with a spreading hood, this machine sold for £9,200.

This Joskin slurry tanker (pictured below) was a 11,000L model. Equipped with a flow-meter, it sold on the day – achieving a top bid of £7,400.

This AS Marston grain trailer (pictured below) was described as follows: 15t; ‘manual’ tail-door; grain chute; ‘super singles’). It sold for £2,700.

This AS Marston trailer (pictured below) was described as follows: 8t; ‘high-lift’. It found a buyer; it changed hands for £2,450.

The ‘headline’ lot – a 2013 Challenger MT765D – failed to sell. This big (one-owner) machine, shod on 30in tracks, was showing 6,340 hours.