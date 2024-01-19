The operating licence for Athenry Mart has been renewed by the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine, with sales set to resume there on Monday (January 22), according to the mart’s chairperson.

Michael Francis Murphy told Agriland that the Co. Galway mart was informed of the licence renewal today (Friday, January 19).

The first sale after this renewal will be the sheep sale at 10:00a.m Monday morning.

Murphy told Agriland that the mart is “ready to go” with Monday’s sale.

News emerged on Monday of this week (January 15) that the sheep sale at Athenry Mart slated for that day had been cancelled.

Murphy said at the time that the mart had “a few issues that we need to resolve before our licence is renewed”.

It appears those issued have now been addresseed.

The mart’s previous licence expired at the end of last year (2023).

Murphy said that Athenry Mart staff had been “actively working” on trying to resolve the issues.

Livestock marts must meet certain operating standards in order to receive the licence they require to trade.

In order to operate a livestock mart, the licence must be granted by the department following an application by the operator.

Portumna Mart manager to retire

In other mart news in Co. Galway, the manager of Portumna Mart is to retire after 40 years working in livestock sales.

Marie Young has been manager in Portumna for the last four years, which she called a “challenging but rewarding role”.

She said she has had strong support from everybody involved in the Co. Galway mart.

She started her career in Nenagh Mart, eventually becoming office manager there.

Young told Agriland: “My working career started in Nenagh Mart 40 years ago, where I progressed to the office manager, and was very much involved in the amalgamation of Birr, Nenagh, and Roscrea, which formed Central Auctions.

I was afforded the opportunity to become mart manager of Portumna Mart four years ago which was a very challenging but rewarding role. I had a lot of support from staff; the committee; buyer and seller clients; and family and friends,” she added.