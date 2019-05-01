Armstrong Machinery confirmed as Irish ‘Dealer of the Year’ for New Holland

Last month (Wednesday, April 17) we noted that news was emerging that Armstrong Machinery (Co. Dublin) had been named as the New Holland Irish ‘Dealer of the Year’ for last year (2018).

At that time, a provisional announcement was made via social media channels. New Holland has now confirmed the news. These pictures (above and below) show personnel from both Armstrong Machinery and New Holland during the presentation of a special certificate to mark the occasion.

This news follows on from recent announcements of accolades for UK-based New Holland dealers. Back in February, for example, the overall UK dealer of the year was named as Agricar Ltd of Forfar.

Lloyd Ltd received the tractor dealer of the year award, while Ernest Doe (Ulting) was named as the combine dealer of the year. Meanwhile, TH White Agriculture received recognition as the hay and forage dealer of the year. A number of other awards were made in other categories too.

It’s worth noting that New Holland now has 53 dealers in 125 locations/depots spread across the UK and Ireland.

In other New Holland news, the manufacturer unveiled a number of special-edition Ford-themed tractors earlier this year.

A spokesperson told AgriLand: “To celebrate the launch of the record-breaking Dynamic Command transmission in the ever popular and unique T6.180, New Holland commissioned four T6.180 Dynamic Command units in heritage colours.

“We have two units painted in [Fiat/Fiatagri] terracotta and another two units in Ford blue. This is to mark the 100th anniversary of Fiat tractors and, also, the recent anniversary of 100 years of Ford tractors.”

There is evidently a considerable drive within New Holland and indeed the wider CNH Industrial group, to capitalise on the brand’s eventful history. Ford and Fiat (Fiatagri) were both significant tractor manufacturers in bygone days.