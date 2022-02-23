Farmers that applied for a nitrates derogation last year are being reminded that they need to prepare their 2021 fertiliser accounts before April 14, 2022.

The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM) is advising applicants to contact their agricultural advisor regarding the preparation of fertiliser accounts as soon as possible.

Farmers that applied can find the relevant forms on the department’s website under the ‘Rural Environment and Sustainability’ publication section.

The end of year Nitrogen and Phosphorus (N and P) statements for cattle only, are also available on the DAFM online system, although some documentation submitted after December 31, 2021 is not yet available, according to the department.

Nitrates derogation

Ireland’s nitrates derogation provides farmers an opportunity to farm at higher stocking rates, above 170kg livestock manure nitrogen/ha, subject to additional conditions designed to protect the environment.

Approximately 7,000 intensively stocked farmers avail of the derogation. In effect, a farmer must not exceed two dairy cows per ha without a derogation, but can farm at almost three cows per ha if approved for a derogation.

Another 5000 farmers exceeding the limit of 170kg organic N/ha, but who export slurry to comply with the limits, avoid applying for derogation.

Programme review

The European Commission is currently reviewing Ireland’s Nitrates Action Programme (NAP) with a decision expected in mid-March.

The department has said that subject to approval of the new programme, the 2022 Nitrates Derogation will open for applications in mid-March.

It will also see the regular closing date extended to April 14, 2022. In addition to this, it will be possible to submit completed fertiliser accounts for 2021 online, once the system has opened.