Application deadline looming for current tranche of TAMS II

The deadline is looming for applications to be submitted to tranche 11 of the Targeted Agricultural Modernisation Schemes (TAMS II).

The closing date for the current tranche is Friday, September 7.

As part of the TAMS II update issued by the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine in the early part of last month, it was proposed that tranche 12 of the scheme would open on the following day (Saturday, September 8) and close on December 7, 2018.

Furthermore, it was indicated that tranche 13 of TAMS II would open on December 8, 2018, and close on April 5, 2019.

Following the closure of the tenth tranche of the scheme, the department confirmed that a total of 1,829 applications were received.

As well as this, the department explained that 155 approved applications – with a value of just under €1 million – had expired at the end of May. It encouraged all farmers with outstanding approvals to examine their approval letter and to be mindful of when their approval will expire.

The latest information available from the department states that a total of 15,697 approvals have been issued under the scheme. Meanwhile, the number of payment applications submitted equates to 5,746.