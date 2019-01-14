Appeal for info following UTV theft

Appeals for information have been made following the theft of a utility task vehicle (UTV) in Co. Wicklow in recent days.

The stolen vehicle is a Yamaha Rhino 700 with a custom full cab, according to All Terrain Ireland, which made the appeals.

The UTV is fully road registered with a registration plate bearing: 12-WW-1767.

“This was stolen from a house in the Aghavannagh, south Wicklow area, in the last week. Its owner is an old man in hospital at the moment,” the group said in an appeal on social media.

“There is very, very few of these in the country so if you see a blue UTV be vigilant,” the group urged.

Power tools siezed

Meanwhile, in Carlow Gardai seized a substantial amount of power tools which they believe to be stolen property.

In a statement on social media, a representative of An Garda Siochana said: “Gardai in Carlow investigating the theft of power tools in Kilkenny/Carlow Division, searched a property in Co. Carlow over the weekend under Operation Trojan.

A substantial quantity of power tools seized. Detective Gardai are currently attempting to identify all property.