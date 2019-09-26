Appeal for info following overnight theft of Ford Ranger

An appeal for information has been issued by the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) following the theft of a Ford Ranger pick-up truck earlier in the week.

Taking to social media on Tuesday, September 24, members of the PSNI based in Co. Armagh issued a plea for details from the public.

“A 2014 black Ford Ranger XLT OIG 1140 was stolen from the Markethill Road area of Portadown possibly around 01:00 this morning,” the PSNI statement said.

We believe the vehicle travelled in the direction of Newry.

“Were you on the roads, did you see anything suspicious? Better still would you have dashcam footage? If you can offer any assistance please call 101 and quote ref 226 of 24/9/19,” the police statement concluded.

Trailer overturns in Armagh

Meanwhile, yesterday a tractor towing cattle in a livestock trailer had an incident when the trailer toppled over in Co. Armagh.

The incident took place on Legacorry Road, at Richhill, Co. Armagh, just before 1:00pm yesterday afternoon, a spokesperson for the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) confirmed.

Thankfully, no injuries were reported. The road was closed off while the cattle were loaded onto a separate trailer and removed from the scene.

The overturned trailer was subsequently recovered and the road was reopened an hour later at 2:00pm, the PSNI spokesperson added.