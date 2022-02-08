The number of calf births took a big jump last week with 98,664 calves registered, based on the latest figures from the Irish Cattle Breeding Federation (ICBF).

These latest figures mean that during the week ending February 4, calf births for the year so far have almost doubled.

In the week previous (ending January 28) calf registrations stood at 105,973.

This big jump in numbers is a signal of the beginning of the spring-calving season on farms.

Calves registered

The latest figures from ICBF show that during the week ending February 4, a total of 98,664 calves were registered.

This is almost double the previous week’s figure of 52,061.

The latest figures bring the total number of calves registered this year to 204,637, which is 2,623 head ahead of the same period last year.

Focusing on those born to dairy dams, we see that 87,500 dairy calves were registered in the week ending February 4 – which is a slight decrease compared to 2021, when 89,923 calves were registered.

Taking a look at the calves born to beef dams, we can see a continued decrease in registrations compared to 2021 figures.

For the week ending February 4, some 11,144 beef calves were registered, a decrease of 1,096 head compared to 2021, when 12,240 were registered.

Total calf registrations up to and including the week ending February 4, 2022:

Dairy calf births: 162,774;

Beef calf births: 41,863;

Total births: 204,637.

Calf ration

For calves to achieve their growth target they need to fed a high-quality diet starting with milk or milk replacer, but also a starter ration.

A calf ration should be palatable, of high quality and competitively priced. You should start by offering a small amount to calves, a handful at a time.

This should be increased as the calves begin to eat more, up to a level of about 1kg/ day at weaning.

Alongside the ration a form of forage should also be offered, hay is a good option. It is also important that calves have access to water. Having access to all these things helps with rumen development.