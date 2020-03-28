Animal feed retailers included in ‘essential retail outlets’ list

An updated list of retailers, which the Government has highlighted as essential enough to stay open following new Covid-19 restrictions, has been released.

Some businesses, which earlier this week had been deemed “essential”, have subsequently been told that they must operate only on an emergency call-out or delivery basis; meaning they can no longer open as normal.

Operating on an ’emergency’ basis

Farm equipment providers, gardening shops and agricultural supply stores are among the businesses that have been told to work on a call-out and delivery basis only.

Also working under these conditions are: motor vehicle repair shops; hardware stores; building supply stores; office supply retailers; electrical/phone retailers and opticians/optometrists.

Opticians/optometrists;

Retailers involved in the repair of motor vehicles, motorcycles and bicycle repair and related facilities (tyre sales and repairs for example);

Hardware stores and builders’ merchants (i.e. stores that provide hardware products necessary for home and business maintenance);

Stores that provide farm equipment, supplies and tools for gardening/farming/agriculture;

Retailers selling office products and services for individuals working from home and for businesses;

Retailers providing electrical, IT and phone sales, repair and maintenance services for homes. Businesses that can only offer emergency call-out or delivery services include:

For those essential retailers that are allowed to remain open, they must ensure that physical distancing measures are implemented. These include ensuring adequate distancing between customers and only permitting entry to small groups of shoppers.

Essential outlets

Importantly for farmers and animal owners, animal feed outlets and pet stores will remain open.

Stores selling food, beverages and newspapers are also deemed essential; stores selling safety and sanitation products are also permitted to stay open.

Pharmacies and chemists, as well as specialised stores selling medical and orthopaedic goods, are classed as essential.

Banks, credit unions and post offices are also deemed to be essential; so too are laundries, fuel stations and home heating fuel providers.