Clampdown on tractor dealerships amidst tighter Covid-19 restrictions
The Farm Tractor and Machinery Trade Association (FTMTA) has informed its members – in an email circular – that they are no longer considered ‘essential businesses’ (in light of tighter, country-wide Covid-19 restrictions), saying: “Our trade is no longer in the category of essential businesses that can continue relatively normal operations.”
This, the organisation believes, may encompass the supply of limited parts and on-farm repair, service and installation activities.
However, the FTMTA stressed that members of the public and non-essential staff should not be permitted on work premises.
Contact with staff
The FTMTA also suggested that its members should contact all staff (as soon as possible) to instruct those required to be at work today (Saturday, March 28), Monday or thereafter to operate under the new restrictions…and also to inform those who cannot or should not come to the premises.
Wider context
Meanwhile, on Friday, March 27, the Department of Health reported that 302 new cases of Covid-19 had been confirmed in the Republic of Ireland, bringing the total number of cases to 2,121.
Three more people have died here, bringing the total number of deaths from the virus to 22.Also Read: Latest coronavirus updates for farmers…as they happen (ongoing)
Speaking at a press briefing in Government Buildings last night (Friday, March 27), the Taoiseach Leo Varadkar delivered stark details on the latest ramped up measures to be implemented in a matter of hours.
“With effect from midnight tonight, for a two-week period until Easter Sunday, April 12, everybody must stay at home in all circumstances, except for the following situations…[including] for farming purposes; that is food production and the care of animals,” said the Taoiseach.
