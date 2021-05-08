Environmental group An Taisce has come in for strong criticism after it announced yesterday (Friday, May 7) that it would seek leave to appeal the recent High Court ruling against it.

Last month, the High Court dismissed a challenge by the group against an An Bord Pleanála decision to allow the development of a cheese manufacturing facility by Glanbia in Co. Kilkenny.

Reacting to yesterday’s announcement that An Taisce is looking to appeal that High Court ruling, Jackie Cahill, the chairperson of the Joint Oireachtas Committee on Agriculture, Food and the Marine, condemned the move in strongly-worded terms.

Cahill claimed that An Taisce’s decision is “a revolting act of betrayal against rural Ireland and the agricultural community”.

“It is impossible to comprehend how An Taisce could reasonably state that they are going to take further legal action against the Glanbia cheese plant,” the Fianna Fáil TD commented.

Cahill highlighted: “They have already had a number of decisions made against them on this issue. Kilkenny County Council granted planning permission for this plant in November 2019; An Bord Pleanála upheld this decision in June 2020; and last month, the High Court made light work of An Taisce’s judicial review against this plant.”

He went on to remark: “One would have to seriously question An Taisce’s use of public funds in this long drawn-out saga.

“The proposed plant is following government policy to try and reduce dependence on the UK markets post-Brexit. It will be able to produce 50,000t of gouda cheese for export to the continent, which in a post-Brexit landscape is absolutely essential.”

The Tipperary TD claimed that An Taisce’s “refusal to accept” the planning decision allowing the Glanbia facility to proceed “is going to cost farming families and the Irish economy millions of euro” and would “put the viability of these family farms into question”.

“I am extremely disappointed that any group would be so stubborn in the face of the decision made by Kilkenny County Council and subsequently upheld by An Bord Pleanála and the High Court. I fully accept any individual’s right to object…but surely the decisions against An Taisce should be final at this stage,” Cahill added.

He also note that the decision from the High Court seems to provide only “sparse” grounds for an appeal.