An overview of latest cattle and sheep sales at Carnew Mart

Agriland recently caught up with Carnew Mart's Eugene Clune to hear how sales have been going at the mart venue in recent weeks and what prices are being achieved by farmers for cattle and sheep.

Weanling sales take place every Wednesday at 4:00pm at the Co. Wicklow mart and, according to Clune, the numbers of weanlings going through the sale have remained strong.

The most recent weanling sale saw 450-500kg bulls reach €7/kg with most bulls selling north of €6/kg.

Clune said: "This was an improved trade of 30-40c/kg on the previous week, which saw €6.45/kg paid as a top price.

"Heifers weanlings are consistently selling for over €5.50/kg for the quality lots."

Commenting on the weanling trade this autumn, he said: "Weanlings are meeting a savage trade throughout the autumn with farmers, shippers and specialist feeders out in force week-on-week for the weanlings on offer."

The season has seen as high as €8.50/kg paid for bull weanlings, with one farmer taking home close to €30,000 for eight weanling bulls or a staggering €8.26/kg.

"Heifers weanlings have remained an unbelievable trade, with magical prices paid for the quality show-type heifers.

"Prices of €9-€10/kg are common throughout the season and over €7/kg was paid this week for quality red Limousin heifers."

Dairy sales at Carnew Mart

Dairy sales have been described as "very active" in the past few weeks, with the numbers of quality dairy replacement heifers lower than previous years but meeting an outstanding trade.

In-calf heifers that are ticking all the boxes and due from early February were selling to a top of €2,800.

Freshly calved heifers sold to a top of €3,350 with one consignment of 20 top heifers from a herd with an average of 7,400L and 590kg milk solids, all AI-bred averaging €3,000/head.

Sheep sales at Carnew Mart

Sheep sales been very strong in numbers since early August meeting "a blistering farmer trade throughout the autumn period", Clune said.

In the last two to three weeks, heavy factory-fit and butcher type lambs have improved to a much stronger trade, rising by €2-€3/head.

51kg lambs were selling for €178/head two weeks ago, and this week made up to €193/head.

Cast ewes remain a very strong trade, with €260-€280/head available week-on-week for heavy ewes.

Calf and cattle sales

Cattle sales have been strong all autumn with "a massive trade all year for beef and store cattle", Clune said.

Heavy bullocks and cows were regularly hitting €4,000/head with store bullocks and heifers regularly hitting €5.50/Kg

Calf sales have been "very successful this autumn with record numbers of calves on offer meeting with record prices".

Saturday sales have seen calf numbers hovering around 100 calves and 50 runners weekly.

Many farmers and shippers are available on a weekly basis to buy the calves on offer, resulting in quality Angus calves regularly hitting €950/head while the quality Continental calves selling to tops of €1,150.

Friesian bull calves three weeks-of-age are selling from €320-€500 on a weekly basis.

Runners are selling to €1,500 for the quality continental types while Angus and Hereford runners are selling consistently between €800-€1,100.

Restricted sales

This autumn, Carnew Mart also commenced restricted cattle sales directly to Controlled Finishing Unit herds.

Clune said: "This has proven popular, and we have sold a large quantity of all types of cattle. Farmers who have been locked up with TB have found this service a godsend."