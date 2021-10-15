In a comprehensive review of its product range, Amazone recently announced a raft of improvements and developments across the board.

These include new ploughs, cultivators and drills with improvements to sprayers and distributors.

Although digital technology was not at the forefront of the session, it was not neglected either, with wind speed sensing and automation also being brought to our attention.

In this first article, Agriland looks at what the company has brought to the table in the way of tillage tools.

Primary cultivation

There are two distinct trends emerging from looking at what is new. The first is that ploughing is still very much with us, while second, paradoxically, is the attention now being paid to shallow and ultra shallow cultivation.

The company has reinvigorated its plough range with the arrival of the SpeedBlade range of bodies.

The main advantage of the new design is a reduction of wear, with the shins being enlarged to protect the board from rapid erosion. The new SpeedBlade plough body has an enlarged front shin

Draught requirement is also said to be reduced thanks, in part, to soil not being able to accumulate on the frog, resulting in decreased drag.

A new case hardening process is also said to minimise wear, while the body remains pliable to avoid breakages.

Larger tractors require faster ploughs

The two new ranges of ploughs are intended for high speed work, typically at 8-10kph.

The larger units, known as the Tyrok 400 series, are semi-mounted reversible ploughs available in seven, eight or nine-furrow versions, suitable for tractors in the 400hp class. The new Tyrok plough is suitable for tractors of up to 400hp+

For tractors of up to 300hp there are the new Teres 300 mounted reversible ploughs.

These have either four, five or six bodies and are fitted with the same SpeedBlade technology.

Adjustment of front furrow and furrow width can be done from the cab. The latter may be varied between 33cm and 55cm, thanks to a hydraulically powered parallelogram adjustment mechanism. The Teres plough has an infinitely variable furrow width between 33-55cm

Breakback protection is provided either by a sheer bolt or, on the VS versions, a hydraulic system that allows the body to move both vertically and horizontally.

The trip force on the standard plough is 6,200kg, while it is adjustable from 2,000kg upwards to account for varying plough depths with the ram system.

Secondary cultivation

While the existing Cenius and Ceus cultivator ranges have received automatic overload protection, now available as an option, the real focus of attention is on more shallow cultivations. Ultra shallow cultivation is gaining in popularity according to Amazone

The company believes that shallow soil tillage is becoming increasingly important. It points out that weed seeds and volunteer grains need to be kept near the soil surface, while germinated plants are completely cut off at the root.

Ultra shallow cultivation across the full soil surface with only slight soil movement also disrupts the soil capillary action near the surface.

This reduces the rate of moisture loss from the soil, retaining valuable ground water for the subsequent crop.

Amazone introduces Cobra range

Known as the Cobra 6-stagger shallow cultivator, Amazone claims that the new implement will offer a better approach to shallow stubble cultivation, second or third pass medium-deep work, or a catch crop changeover. The new Cobra cultivator system for shallow cultivations

The Cobra system would appear to be a new frame on which tools more suited for near surface cultivation can be mounted, for the company promises endless opportunities to customise it.

However, seedbed preparation is also envisaged, with the introduction of the trailed Cobra 6000-2TX models in the summer of 2022 and a larger 7m model the following year.

Other ultra shallow options

Two further developments include the Catros compact disc harrow fitted with a new X-Cutter disc. This disc has a ‘wavy’ profile and is intended for very shallow soil tillage of between 2cm and 8cm. The deep profile of the X-Cut discs ensures good coverage of the surface

Having a a diameter of 480mm means that it has a high peripheral speed. This, combined with its profile, ensures that the discs maintain full-surface cultivation across the entire working width, even at very shallow working depths.

Another new tool is for cultivators is the the C-Mix duckfoot share, with a width of 320mm.

This item is intended to have a maximum tine spacing of 30cm, creating a 2cm overlap between the shares.

It is available for cultivators in the Cenio and Cenius ranges. The Duckfoot share slices seedlings just below the soil surface

The share is flat along its entire width, so that it remains parallel to the ground surface and ensures a uniform, shallow cut.

Weeds and volunteers that have already germinated are cleanly cut and left on the surface to dry out.

