In bringing forward its new solar energy bill to the Seanad for debate recently, the Green Party said that it is “almost impossible” to install solar panels because of current “red tape”.

The Planning and Development (Solar Panels for Public Buildings, Schools, Homes and Other Premises) (Amendment) Bill 2021 will make solar-powered electricity “easier and cheaper” for public buildings and farms, according to Green senators.

The bill will amend “outdated” regulations by removing planning restrictions and allowing the installation of solar panels on public buildings without planning permission.

Senator Pauline O’Reilly, who brought the bill to the Seanad, said that despite Ireland not being the sunniest of countries, “we actually have huge potential for solar power”.

‘Easier, cheaper and quicker’ to install solar panels

“However, we have very few solar panels generating electricity due to outdated policy and red tape,” the senator said.

“Currently, public buildings and schools need to seek planning permission to install even one solar panel and this can take months of paperwork and formalities.

“Businesses and agricultural buildings are only allowed very small arrays, often not enough to power the building.

“This legislation is all about making it easier, cheaper and quicker for buildings to install solar panels to produce free, clean renewable electricity to use for their electricity needs.”

According to the Green Party, this bill will “reduce the barriers associated with solar panel installation, including the employment of architects in advance of installation, the submission of multiple planning applications and limitations surrounding ground-mounted solar panels”.

Minister of State for land use and biodiversity Pippa Hackett said that apart from the climate considerations, allowing such buildings to generate solar energy “will reduce their costs”.

“Updating this legislation would also clear the way for more solar panels on farm sheds, reducing farmers costs and making agriculture more environmentally friendly,” the minister added.

Delays with enacting regulations ‘unacceptable’

A number of senators raised concerns over the timeline in which the measures in the bill would be enacted.

Fine Gael senator John Cummins said that the delays, caused by the carrying out of a detailed aviation safeguarding map, are “unacceptable”.

In response to concerns, Minister of State at the Department of Housing Malcolm Noonan said that further to the Climate Action Plan 2019, his department has already been “undertaking a review of solar panel exemptions”.

“Further to this review, it is proposed to significantly increase the amount of solar equipment that can be installed on the building types which already have certain exemptions including houses, commercial and industrial premises and agricultural buildings, which have been referenced in this debate,” minister Noonan said.

“It is further proposed to expand the scope of the exemptions to include educational, community and religious buildings, as well as apartment buildings, while also increasing the height and area allowed for free-standing solar equipment.

“The main outstanding issue that remains to be resolved in the current review is the potential for glint and glare impacts for aircraft arising from the increased use of solar panels and the need to ensure that they do not result in any real or potential threat to aviation safety.

“Accordingly, my department has been engaging with the Irish Aviation Authority in order to find a safe and workable solution in relation to this particular aspect of the review.

“My department has begun the tendering process for this project, which will involve the development of aviation safeguard maps for each airport and aerodrome in the country. This will take several months.

“In recognition of the length of time that it is expected to take to complete the aviation safeguarding maps, my department has decided to adopt a two-step process involving an interim measure which would allow revised exemptions to be introduced prior to the completion of this mapping exercise but with defined restriction zones around airports and aerodromes for solar installations.

“These interim draft regulations have now been reviewed under the requirements of the strategic environmental assessment, SEA, Directive 2001/42/EC. It has been determined that a full SEA on the draft proposals, which will include public consultation as part of the process, is required.”

The minister said this process is expected to take approximately four months to complete. It is envisaged that the process for finalising the interim solar panel planning exemptions will be completed by the fourth quarter of 2021.

“These interim regulations will allow for the vast majority of the country, well over 90%, to be covered by the interim solar panel exemptions, excluding those restriction zones in close proximity to airports and aerodromes.”

Work on the development of the aviation safeguarding maps for airports and aerodromes is expected to be completed by the end of the year, the minister added.

