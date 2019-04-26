Almost 100 cattle entered in the first dairy cattle show of the year

The official opening of the dairy cattle show – Emerald Expo – will be performed by Mairead McGuinness, First Vice President of the European Parliament, this Saturday, April 27, in Virginia, Co. Cavan.

Emerald Expo – held by the the Irish Holstein Friesian Association (IHFA) – will be the first dairy cattle show of the year and offers classes catering for handlers, all dairy cattle breeds and six championships.

Now in its ninth year, this show brings together dairy cattle breeders from all over Ireland to showcase their success as dairy cow breeders.

Entries for the event are now closed and the total number of cattle entered is 98; with 20 young members entered for the handling classes.

The event also offers breeders the opportunity to purchase young stock for their herds from some of the top cow families in Ireland – including Northern Ireland.

Helen Herd, who will be the judge on the day, milks 50 Holstein cows with her husband, Gavin, in the heart of the Yorkshire Dales.

Advertisement

Talking briefly about her experience in this area, she said: “I have been an active member of Lancashire Holstein Young Breeders (HYB) and of Young Farmers’ Clubs from an early age; winning numerous national finals in both. I have also been a member of the National Judging Panel for over 10 years.”

An experienced judge, Herd has judged previous shows including Balmoral, Royal Cornwall, Dumfries as well as many other local and regional shows.

Commenting on what she looks for in a cow, she said: “I look for a balanced cow, rather than the biggest cow. A cow must have well attached, youthful udders and tremendous legs and feet.”

Last year, the senior championship was won by Hallow Atwood Grace – which was exhibited by Philip and Linda Jones, who run Hallow Holsteins.