2 ATMs recovered following police interception of digger raid

Police have recovered two ATMs after they were removed from a supermarket on Larne Link Road in Ballymena, Co. Antrim, overnight, according to the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI).

Officers were alerted to the theft at around 3:00am this morning, Friday, April 26. A nearby police patrol responded and spotted the ATMs being driven away from the area on the back of a pick-up type vehicle.

They followed and subsequently located the vehicle abandoned on the Woodside Road.

A tractor and digger used to remove the cash machines were set alight at the supermarket raided by the gang, believed to be a Tesco store.

ATM sites have been “actively patrolled day and night” by police following the allocation of increased resources to tackling such thefts, according to the PSNI.

Detective chief inspector David Henderson said: “The recovered ATMs will now be examined for any forensic evidence they might yield.

“On this occasion the quick response of the police patrol was able to force the thieves to abandon their vehicles and the ATMs and they have fled empty-handed.

It is likely that the digger and tractor involved were stolen; however, no reports of such machinery being stolen have been received as yet.

“I want to reassure the public that we continue to do everything that we can to try stop these attacks and catch those responsible.

Advertisement

“However, the reality is that these attacks are carried out across a wide geographical area and we cannot be present at every ATM location all of the time.

“We really need the public to help us and report anything suspicious, as a number of people did in Ballymena this morning.

Police have recovered two ATMs after they were stolen from a Ballymena supermarket overnight. A responding police patrol spotted them being driven away from the scene and followed, forcing thieves to abandon them. The ATMs will now be forensically examined. — PSNI (@PoliceServiceNI) April 26, 2019