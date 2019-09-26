Alltech Ireland’s ‘Run2Raise’ takes place this Saturday

Alltech Ireland’s fundraising initiative for the farm accident charity Embrace Farm, is set to take place this Saturday, September 28.

The event – which is being sponsored by AgriLand – will see participants tackle a 5km obstacle challenge with the goal of raising €15,000.

All funds raised will go to farm families that have suffered a loss of a loved one, or have otherwise been affected, through farm accidents.

The challenge will be held at the Kinnitty Castle Hotel, near Birr in Co. Offaly.

Food and beverages will be provided to all participants on the day and the event is suitable for persons aged 18 years and over.

Those who are interested in donating can do so here or alternatively, tickets for the event can be purchased here.

Farm accidents have risen by 13% in the last five years and by 31% in the last 10 years.

Commenting on the cause, Niall Brennan, key account manager for Alltech Ireland said: “Unfortunately, this is representative of much more than a statistic.

“These figures represent the loss of a husband, child, brother, friend, father.”

The charity was founded in 2014 by Brian Rohan and his wife Norma, and helps to increase awareness of the importance of farm safety by sharing stories of people who have died or been seriously injured in a farming accident.