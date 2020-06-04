All McDonald’s ‘drive-thru’ restaurants now open

An additional 23 McDonald’s restaurants have reopened for ‘drive-thru’, the multinational fast-food giant has announced today, Thursday, June 4.

Opened with new measures in place to keep employees and customers safe, this means that all McDonald’s ‘drive-thru’ restaurants in the country have now reopened, a spokesperson for the company confirmed.

The move follows 20 restaurants opening around the country yesterday, and eight outlets opening their services on Tuesday.

As of today, over 1,000 McDonald’s restaurants will have opened in the UK and Ireland, either for ‘drive-thru’ or ‘McDelivery’.

The restaurants will be operating with reduced hours, between 11:00am and 10:00pm.

Capped spend in ‘drive-thrus’ at €30 per car and customers are encouraged to pay by contactless payment methods wherever possible;

Perspex screens at ‘drive-thru’ windows and employees wearing protective equipment, as well as perspex screens and floor markings in specific areas in the restaurant and kitchen;

All McDonald’s employees will be asked to confirm they are fit and able to work, and contactless thermometers will be used to take employee temperatures upon arrival at work for every shift;

Social distancing has been introduced in the kitchens and service areas to help create a safe working environment for restaurant teams;

Restaurants will return with smaller teams, offering a limited menu. To help create a safe experience for everyone, McDonald’s has introduced a number of changes to restaurants, including:

McDonald’s and its franchisees are working closely with An Garda Síochána and may determine that it is necessary to close Drive Thru lanes if queues cause disruption at busier sites or put employees or customers at risk.

Largest Buyer Of Irish Beef

The reopening of the ‘drive-thrus’ is welcome news for Irish beef farmers, with McDonald’s claiming the title of the largest buyer of Irish beef by volume every year.

The firm sources beef from 18,000 Irish farms for hamburgers across Europe.

“We purchase 40,000t of beef which is then exported to other European markets, meaning that every year one in five hamburgers sold in McDonald’s in Europe is of Irish origin,” the fast food giant notes on its website.