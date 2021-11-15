The All-Island Climate and Biodiversity Research Network (AICBRN) was launched recently by Taoiseach Micheál Martin and deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill at a “pivotal point”, with the world “having heard the true scale of the global crisis” at COP26 and COP15.

The AICBRN is a researcher-led initiative, bringing together experts from multiple disciplines across the island of Ireland to undertake the research necessary to address the climate and biodiversity emergencies.

Climate change and biodiversity loss crises

Speaking about the launch of AICBRN, Taoiseach Micheál Martin said:

“Climate change and the loss of biodiversity is one of the biggest threats facing humanity.

“It is a crisis and challenge shared by all on this island; it will require collaboration, research and innovation across all sectors of public, private and civil society. We are stronger working on this together.

“The solution-based research of the All-Island Climate and Biodiversity Research Network has never been more critical and I have every confidence in the important work it will undertake.”

Deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill added that the climate emergency is “causing serious harm across the globe”.

“The scale of the challenge is such that a truly international effort is required with ambitious targets,” she said.

“We are not immune to the effects of climate change – across the island, we are facing in to a biodiversity crisis. This is a shared challenge and it calls for shared action.

“For us in government, that means taking the action needed at policy level to implement the measures that will help to achieve our shared goals; and working in partnership with organisations and experts at an operational level to address these challenges and bring about positive change.”

Advertisement

Key aims

Members of the AICBRN are currently working together on biodiversity-rich renewable energy; low-carbon, biodiversity friendly agriculture; aspects of the blue economy; sustainable materials required for future infrastructure; nature-focused solutions for resilient cities; and nature-based solutions for climate action, among other projects.

Professor Yvonne Buckley, vice president for biodiversity and climate action at Trinity College Dublin said that the “climate and biodiversity crises transcend national, disciplinary and sectoral boundaries”.

“We all live on the same planet and urgently need to fulfil our international commitments to reducing greenhouse gases, while protecting and restoring the ecosystems that sustain our lives, livelihoods and wellbeing.

“Researchers from different disciplines across both jurisdictions on the island have grasped this challenge and are working together through the All-Island Climate and Biodiversity Research Network to find those solutions.”

Professor Jenny McKinley, director of the Centre for GIS and Geomatics in the School of Natural and Built Environment, Queen’s University Belfast, added:

“Delivering excellence in research and training that brings substantial environmental, societal and economic benefits is at the centre of our ambitious interdisciplinary network to deliver whole-system solutions.

“We bring together environmental research with the physical and social sciences, with experts from our committed partners in government, industry, regulators, NGOs and communities across the UK, Ireland and beyond.

“Together we will co-create, co-deliver and apply real-world, holistic, integrated and systemic solutions that achieve results.”