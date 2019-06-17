‘All Ireland junior stockperson’ competition opens for entries

The Irish Angus Youth Development Programme (YDP) – in association with Aldi – have today Monday, June 17, launched the opening for entries to the 2019 inaugural ‘Aldi Irish Angus YDP All Ireland Junior Stockperson of the Year’ competition.

Entrants must be between the ages of 12 and 16 years old on January 1, 2019.

Entrants will compete for a €3,000 prize fund, with first place taking home €1,000, second claiming €500, third winning €300 and fourth to ninth winning €200 each.

According to a statement from the organisers, three qualifying heats will take place in Athlone, Charleville and Bonniconlon over the summer, with nine finalists progressing to compete to be crowned all Ireland junior stockperson of the year.

This will take place at the at the Iverk Show on August 24, in Piltown, Co. Kilkenny.

Each finalist will have to prove their stockperson skills in a preparation ring, where they will be tested on their general knowledge of the Angus breed, preparation and presentation of their animal and their showing ability of their animal.

Speaking at the announcement, Aldi group’s buying director John Curtin explained: “Aldi is very excited to be supporting this year’s Aldi Irish Angus YDP All Ireland Junior Stockperson of the Year competition.

The quality of Irish Angus beef is second to none and we are delighted to be doing our part to celebrate the next generation of skilled young angus cattle farmers.

Also speaking at the announcement, ABP Ireland’s livestock manager, Paul Matthews, said: “Supporting the beef production specialists of tomorrow is very important to us and this competition is a great example of how young people can hone their stockperson skills whilst also learning more about the Angus breed in a very practical and engaging way.

We would encourage any young person with an interest in Angus and in showing cattle to get involved.