Agriculture and Horticulture Development Board (AHDB) CEO Tim Rycroft is stepping down from his role in December after two years with the organisation.

AHDB chair Nicholas Saphir said Rycroft, who joined AHDB as CEO in August 2021, has been “instrumental in delivering the board’s programme”.

“He has led the organisation through significant milestones, including the industry’s largest consultation, ‘Shape the Future’, and developing a management team ready to support levy payers in dealing with the challenges that lie ahead,” Saphir said.

“Throughout his leadership, Tim has demonstrated a deep commitment to delivering for all levy payers and has embedded a culture that fosters collaboration.

“The board is very grateful to Tim for his role in further developing a value-based and levy-payer-engaged organisation.”

Rycroft said his decision to leave was hard, but that it is “rooted” in his “confidence in AHDB’s future”.

“Thanks to great work from the whole team, AHDB has navigated a period of significant change and is now back where it needs to be: Facing into the future and clear about how best to serve levy payers and the wider agricultural sector,” he said.

“With my mission now nearly accomplished, the end of 2023 is the right time for me to move on.”

The board said that the process to find his successor will begin shortly.

AHDB

The AHDB is also currently seeking farmer members for a beef and lamb discussion group, with applications for a seat closing on August 4, 2023.

The AHDB Beef and Lamb Ambassadors Group aims to challenge how farmers think, encourage ideas to be shared, and motivate participants to increase their efficiency and profitability.

Members will sit on the group for a three-year period, with the group holding two meetings each year anywhere in the UK. The first meeting is planned for October 2023.