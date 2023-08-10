AgriSearch has today (Thursday, August 10) announced an opening for an independent farmer trustee to join the board.

The successful applicant should be actively involved in livestock farming and may have experience of working with the voluntary sector.

AgriSearch wants the farmer will be able to demonstrate a strong interest in the Northern Ireland agri-food sector, the challenges it faces, and the role that science can play in addressing these challenges.

The role is voluntary and will be a three-year term of contract, but travelling expenses will be paid for attendance at meetings throughout the year.

Advertisement

The application can be found on the AgriSearch website. The deadline for receipt of applications is 12:00p.m on Monday, September 4.

Interviews will be held on the week beginning September 25. The successful candidate will be appointed at the annual general meeting (AGM) on November 28.

AgriSearch

AgriSearch (The Northern Ireland agricultural research and development council) is an independent charity.

It was formed in 1997 to help dairy, beef and sheep farmers become directly involved with research around production.

Advertisement

The funds contributed by farmers to AgriSearch (through a voluntary levy collected by dairy and red meat processors) are used to commission research that will improve and develop beef, sheep and dairy farming in Northern Ireland.

AgriSearch chair Prof. Gerry Boyle said: “Trustees have considerable influence over the strategy of the organisation and play an important role in its effectiveness.

“The trustees are responsible for ensuring that the organisation operates according to its constitution and that the financial management of the organisation is sound.”

He explained that AgriSearch acts as a “liaison” between researchers, advisors and the industry, and now has a “pivotal role” in Ireland’s ruminant livestock sector.