Agriland Media Group has been shortlisted in the prestigious Agri Guild Awards, organised every two years by the Guild of Agricultural Journalists in Ireland.

The awards aim to encourage excellence in the reporting of farming, food, agri-business and rural life on the island of Ireland.

Agriland has been shortlisted in both the ‘Rising Star’ category and the ‘Best Visual Report’ category.

Sponsored by FBD Insurance, the awards will be presented at a gala awards ceremony at Killashee Hotel in Co. Kildare on Friday, December 9.

Agri Guild Awards

The Guild of Agricultural Journalism Awards are open to journalists in national and local media and also to consultants in the communications sector.

Each entry was assessed and scored by an independent judging panel from across the industry.

In the ‘Rising Star‘ category, Agriland journalist William Kellett has made the shortlist. The ‘Rising Star’ award recognises an outstanding individual working in agri-media, under the age of 35. Agriland journalist, William Kellett

William began his career in agri-media when he joined Agriland Media Group’s internship programme in 2020. He has a Journalism and New Media degree from the University of Limerick (UL) and secured a full-time role with the newsteam in Agriland.

The Meath native comes from a farming background on both sides of his family. During his time in college, William acted as digital editor of the Limerick Voice newspaper, an award-winning publication produced by the journalism department of the college.

William has written articles for Agriland, contributed to the digital publisher’s podcast offering, covered protests and even travelled abroad to report on the latest innovations in agricultural machinery.

Two other technical journalists from Agriland Media Group have also been shortlisted in the Agri Guild Awards.

Beef specialist, Breifne O’Brien has been nominated in the ‘Best Visual Report‘ category for his video and editorial coverage of ‘Viastar loading bulls for export overseas’.

He provided blow-by-blow detail in video format accompanied by an article and images, of a shipment of live animals being prepared at the port for export abroad, at a time when the industry faced much criticism in terms of animal safety. Agriland technical beef specialist, Breifne O’Brien

You can check out the shortlisted video and article by clicking here.

Meanwhile, Agriland’s sheep and buildings specialist, Michael Geary has also been shortlisted in the ‘Best Visual Report‘ category in the Agri Guild Awards.

His video report on ‘Milking 285 cows through a 50-bail rotary parlour’ featured the farm of Jim and Tom Power in Co. Waterford – a sight not often seen on Irish dairy farms. Agriland technical buildings and sheep specialist, Michael Geary

You can view the interesting Buildings Focus video on the 50-bail rotary parlour by clicking here.