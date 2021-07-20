The agri-supported Mayo Ultra Cyclists have been making great progress north through Kerry today (Tuesday, July 20) on day three of a major ultra cycle adventure to raise funds for mental health charities.

The group completed day two of their Wild Atlantic Way Ultra Cycle at around 8:00p.m yesterday after cycling a a further 316km on top of the incredible 288km they had cycled through Cork on Sunday.

High temperatures had an impact on the cyclists yesterday as they had peddled a 17% incline at Coonanaspig, located near Skelig Michael above Portmagee.

This challenged the cyclists, but all made it through, weaving their way through the Conor Pass, and arriving for their night-time rest in Castlegregory.

The ultra cyclists are a group of like-minded adventure cyclists who take on an ultra cycling challenge every year for charity.

This year they are being led by ultra cyclist Alan Heaney of Efficient Farm Systems (EFS) in Mullingar, supported by Lely and Agriland Media.

Any businesses or individuals who want to get involved or support the campaign can donate to the ‘go fund me’ account here or get in touch via the ultracyclingforcharity.ie website to get involved.

Agri-businesses join the ultra cycle

Today, on day 3 of the challenge heading towards Oranmore, Co. Galway – the ultra cyclists have been joined along the route by farmers; vets; colleagues in co-ops; agri-tech; feed; finance; and animal health companies (see video below).

A team from Macra na Feirme, including their president John Keane, is also present to support the cause.

Macra na Feirme is urging clubs or counties to get together and support the ultra cyclists’ goal of 2,100km and cycle the distance in their own areas to raise awareness and to fundraise in their local areas.

The group has raised over €22,000 so far in aid of Mindspace Mayo, Turn2me and Make the Moove (an iniative by Macra na Feirme).

Led by ultra cyclist, Alan Heaney, the team decided to raise awareness of, and money for, mental health charities, given the tough year that all communities have experienced in terms of isolation, depression, anxiety and financial struggles.

As part of this worthy and vital campaign, Agriland Media will feature articles with a mental health focus throughout the week, to raise awareness of the charities and shine a light on the supports available.