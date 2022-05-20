If you are ready to take the next step in your career, onto a new and exciting venture, there are plenty of agri-jobs on offer this week.

The various roles listed below can be viewed in more detail on AgriRecruit, along with information on how to apply.

Here is a taster to whet your appetite.

Branch assistant

A part-time or full-time branch assistant with a keen interest in the agri-sector is required for J Grennan & Sons, located in the midlands.

The ideal candidate should be a “passionate, reliable, and committed individual, willing to work and to build a career in the agricultural industry”.

Someone with an agricultural or farming background, and a forklift licence, are also desirable.

Agri-jobs – Administrator

A full-time or part-time accounts administrator is required for the head office of J Grennan & Sons, Birr, Co. Offaly.

Key responsibilities to include: working collaboratively with other members of the finance team; ensuring purchases and other accounting information are entered timely, accurately and efficiently; and helping other team members to ensure strong controls are in place in the purchasing function.

If this sounds like the role for you, then click below for the full job spec.

Driver/yard person

This role gives candidates the opportunity to work as part of the Ward Union Hunt team, located in Dunshaughlin, Co. Meath.

This is a full-time position and applicants must have a clean driver’s licence.



International sales manager

Ashbourne Meat Processors is looking to recruit an international sales manager with a view to developing beef sales in the “exciting and challenging global beef market”.

The role is based in Roscrea/Naas.

Web and digital communications officer

Teagasc, the agriculture and food development authority in Ireland is seeking a communications officer to lead and manage the Teagasc Daily news channel and all associated digital and social channels, along with a host of other public-relations, knowledge-transfer and communications roles.

A degree in agricultural science or other relevant equivalent degree is desirable, while excellent writing skills, excellent ICT skills, planning, analytical and leadership skills are also required.

Candidates will be required to have their own transport also.

Agri-jobs – Assistant farm manager

Shinagh Estates Dairy farm is seeking applications for the position of assistant farm manager.

This is a full-time position on a 250-cow dairy farm with good facilities operating at a high technical and financial performance level.

Assistant mart manager

Wexford Farmers Co-Operatives Society is recruiting for the position of assistant manager for its Enniscorthy mart.

The successful candidate will work closely with, and report directly to, the mart manager and will have an excellent understanding of the livestock sector.

The assistant manager will also be expected to drive the growth of the business through building customer relations, ongoing canvassing, marketing and online promotions.

Sales representative

Munster-based agricultural merchants, McDonnell Brothers Ltd, is looking for a sales representative to be responsible for key account management, generating sales leads, and achieving sales goals.

Key role requirements include: an agricultural qualification or agricultural background; strong communication and interpersonal skills; an ability to work on your own initiative; and good computer skills.

If this sounds like the next step for you, then hit the link below.