Agricultural engineering students are being routinely offered jobs before they sit their final exams at Munster Technological University (MTU), course coordinators have said.

This is due to the level of demand for highly-skilled graduates from design and engineering companies across Europe.

The four-year degree course at the National Centre for Agricultural Engineering in Tralee is 45 years in existence this year.

Construction is due to begin shortly on a new €30million science, technology, engineering and maths (STEM) school at MTU’s Kerry campus.

The facility will provide students with access to new technologies, robotics, precision farming, instruments and electronics.

Agri Engineering Jobs

Agricultural engineering has been a flagship course in Tralee since 1977 when the regional technical college was established.

Today, MTU offers Level 7 and 8 degrees to CAO applicants. Graduates can also enroll in postgraduate Master and PhD programmes by research at a full or part-time basis.

“Agricultural engineering programmes in Tralee are accredited by Engineers Ireland (EI) and the Institute of Agricultural Engineers (IAgrE). First round CAO points in 2021 for the Level 7 Degree was 220 and the Level 8 was 301,” project co-ordinator, Chris O’ Donoghue, outlined.

Each year, around 30 students begin the course which has strong industry links both nationally and internationally.

O’ Donoghue also stated that MTU “is continually encouraging young female applicants to apply for our engineering programmes, especially agricultural engineering”.

“Students do not have to be from a farming background to succeed in this programme, he added.

O’Donghoue explained that as this year’s third year students embark on their paid work placement next month many will have a job offer or contract signed before beginning their final year of study.

MTU is also currently working with Teagasc to ensure students get Green Cert equivalent after their third year which would make them eligible for stamp duty and tax relief on farm transfers. Brian D’Arcy. Image Source: MTU

Among the past graduates from the Tralee-based course is Brian D’Arcy.

The Galway man is currently the agricultural division sales manager for John Deere Ltd. with overall responsibility for Ireland, Scotland, Wales, and northern England.

D’Arcy, who has fond memories of his time in Kerry, regularly gives talks to current students on the latest developments in the industry.

“What I really liked about it was the one on one experience with lecturers. It really solidified my love of the ag business in general, gave me a really good head start and grounding,” he said.