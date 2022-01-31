Funding to showcase the NI food and drink sector has been announced by NI Agriculture Minister Edwin Poots.

This year £300,000 is available from the Northern Ireland Regional Food Programme (NIRFP) for the promotion of local food and drink products at regional fairs and exhibitions, seminars/workshops and information programmes.

The minister said:

“This is an important funding programme for the NI food and drink sector as it continues on the path to recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The programme encourages collaboration between all sectors and representative bodies within the local food industry through financial support to help showcase quality regional food.

“I am delighted that this year we are again able to offer funding for activities that would support a generic agri-food promotion campaign, building on the successes achieved in 2021.

“Promotional activities will cover all sectors of the NI food industry highlighting the quality, sustainability and reputation of the food that is produced on local farms.”

The programme opens on February 1, 2022 and closes at noon on February 22.

Applications are invited from not-for-profit groups and regional development agencies as well as registered charities.

The aim of the scheme is to raise the profile of quality regional food and increase its consumption within Northern Ireland, Republic of Ireland and Great Britain.

The funding is for projects taking place from April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023. Awards will be subject to budget availability.