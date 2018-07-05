Agri companies looking to hire new staff

Various companies in the agricultural space are looking to take on new staff this month, with a variety of positions that need to be filled.

A list of job openings in the sector, which is updated on a regular basis, is available over on AgriRecruit.

Service technician

Currently, Ronan Kelly Farm Services is looking to hire a service technician to provide its Delaval customers with professional service and advice.

The right person must have mechanical, diagnostic and basic electrical skills as well as the ability to plan, communicate and work independently.

Ideally, the successful candidate will have agricultural experience or come from an agricultural background. Training will be provided. Click here for more information

Trainee farm commercial specialists

In order to further enhance the services it offers to its customers throughout Connacht, Ulster and the midlands, Aurivo Agribusiness is inviting applications for farm commercial specialists.

The role includes key responsibilities such as: further developing existing customer relationships; providing technical advice to improve customer profitability; as well as providing excellent customer service and aftercare.

The ideal candidate will have experience in a similar advisory/sales role, preferably in the agricultural sector. A third level agri-related qualification is also a requirement.

Account manager

As it stands, Trouw Nutrition is looking to take on a skilled account manager to promote and sell products.

Those thinking of applying must be educated to at least Leaving Certificate level or equivalent and must have at least five years of experience in sales and account management.

An attractive package is on offer to the successful candidate, including a competitive salary, pension and company car. Click here for more information

Stock controller

Conor Engineering – a manufacturer of farm machinery since 1969 – is interested in hiring a stock controller.

The role will include responsibilities such as: purchasing stock; working with assembly and fabrication staff to ensure they have the parts they require; as well as managing stock layout in the store and on the factory floor.

The right candidate would need to undertake relevant training and development as required. During certain busy periods, the successful applicant would also need to be flexible in terms of working hours. Click here for more information