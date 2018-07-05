New 260hp ‘flagship’ is ready; who builds this beast?

Arbos – the result of a collaboration between Foton (one of China’s largest tractor manufacturers) and a resurrected Italian brand – has been showing off it new flagship tractor.

The prototype 7260 (pictured above) was first seen at Agritechnica in Germany (last November). More recently, a production-spec version appeared at FIMA 2018 (in Spain) earlier this year.

The 7260 is powered by a 260hp, six-cylinder, 6.7L FPT engine. That’s coupled to a 60F 15R transmission, incorporating a power-shuttle, five synchronised gears/ranges and four powershift steps.

Maximum rear lift capacity is 11.5t. Hydraulic throughput tops out 160L/min, courtesy of a load-sensing system.

The curvy cab is similar to that already seen on the smaller 5000 range. A model from the 5000 range – namely the 5100 – is pictured below.

Meanwhile, Arbos is forging ahead in its bid to establish distribution channels across Europe.

Just a few short months ago, the company a “long-term, exclusive” agreement with Toko Agri, whereby the latter will handle it ‘full-line’ products in the Czech and Slovak markets.

“The Arbos brand is moving fast to reach customers in every country. The Czech market, thanks to the commitment of Toko Agri, is helping Arbos in its business expansion for 2018,” explained Massimo Zubelli, Arbos Group’s sales, marketing and after-sales director.

“After the opening of two branches in Spain and France in 2017, and other important agreements signed throughout Europe, this additional step serves as confirmation of our commitment in the expansion of the brand in the global market.”

Back in March, Arbos entered into a “exclusive, strategic agreement” with Korbanek – to gain access to the sizeable Polish market.