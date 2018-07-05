Man ‘seriously injured’ in farm accident

A man was seriously injured in a farm accident in north Roscommon, according to local reports.

According to local radio station Shannonside, the incident occurred yesterday evening (Wednesday, July 4) where a bale and a pallet fell on the man as he was stacking them in a shed.

It is believed the accident occurred on a farm at Kilmore, near Carrick-on-Shannon, the radio station reports.

The man, aged in his late thirties or early forties, was apparently airlifted to Sligo University Hospital.

No further details are available at this time.

Third serious farm accident in recent days

This is the third serious farm accident to occur in the past week, following two fatal incidents in counties Monaghan and Mayo in recent days.

On Tuesday, July 3, man died following an accident on a farm in Co. Monaghan, a spokesperson for the Health and Safety Authority of Ireland (HSA) has confirmed to AgriLand.

The accident occurred on a farm near Threemilehouse in Co. Monaghan.

An investigation into the accident has been launched, the HSA spokesperson added.

It has been confirmed by An Garda Siochana that the man in question was in his 70s.

In a statement, Gardai said: “The man fell into a slurry pit shortly after 3:00pm; he was pulled out a short time later, but was pronounced dead at the scene.”

Meanwhile, on Saturday, June 30, a farmer was killed in an accident in Co. Mayo, a spokesperson for An Garda Siochana confirmed.

Continuing, the Garda spokesperson outlined that Gardai were called to the scene of the incident at Clogher, Claremorris, Co. Mayo.