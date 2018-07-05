Moy Park named Egg and Poultry ‘Processor of the Year’ at national awards

Major Northern Irish chicken processor Moy Park has been named ‘Processor of the Year’ at the 2018 National Egg & Poultry Awards.

The awards are organised by Poultry Business magazine and Lewis Business Media, recognise and reward excellence in the egg and poultry sector.

Moy Park, headquartered in Craigavon, Northern Ireland is one of the UK’s top 15 food companies, Northern Ireland’s largest private sector business and one of Europe’s leading poultry producers.

The firm is a £1.5 billion business employing approximately 13,000 people across its facilities in Northern Ireland, England, Holland and France.

The company also works alongside approximately 800 farmers across Northern Ireland and Great Britain.

‘Highest standards’

Judges applauded Moy Park for its commitment to innovation across the supply chain.

Poultry Business publisher Simon Lewis said: “Many congratulations to Moy Park who are well deserving winners.

“These awards have highlighted the breadth and depth of talent, drive and ambition in the egg and poultry sectors and is a pleasure to recognise the winners and all of those shortlisted which in itself is a great achievement.”

Speaking about the award, Gary Leslie, Moy Park’s director of operations, Primary added: “We are thrilled to receive this award in recognition of our commitment to processing excellence.

As a business, we continue to invest in industry-leading facilities with a focus on the highest standards of welfare, biosecurity and technological innovation.