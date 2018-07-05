No substantial rain expected for at least 10 days

There will be no rain for most of the country for at least another 10 days according to Met Eireann meteorologist Evelyn Cusack.

Speaking on RTE Radio One’s Morning Ireland this morning (Thursday, July 5) the Met Eireann head of forecasting warned farmers that there is no rain in sight in the near future.

Cusack said that moisture deficits are now 90mm in Leinster. Connacht and Ulster are not quite as bad, she added, with deficits of 40mm in these regions.

While one or two showers may fall in a small number of areas, these are very much the exception, Cusack said.

This has prompted Irish Water to extend its hose-pipe ban nationwide, which may affect rural dwellers, though most farmers are unlikely to be impacted.

The state water utility body said: “It has been confirmed that a National Water Conservation Order will be in place from 8:00am on July 6, until midnight on July 31, 2018 for all domestic public water supplies and commercial premises for non-commercial activities.”

In a statement, Irish Water explained: “High levels of sunlight means significant evaporation levels on water sources.

The average soil moisture deficit is currently 60mm nationally which means even if it did rain, no water would reach our water sources as it would be absorbed by the ground.

“The continuation of these drought conditions nationally is putting pressure on water sources as rivers, lakes and groundwater levels drop.”

Meanwhile, Met Eireann says today will be predictably dry in most areas, with a little hazy sunshine, mainly in the south and south-east this morning and later brightening up in the north-west.

It will be otherwise mostly cloudy, with a little patchy mist or drizzle, mainly in western coastal areas this morning.

Maximum temperatures will range from 16° to 21° in the south-west, west and north where it will be cooler than recently.

However, it will be quite warm elsewhere according to Met Eireann, with values of 22° to 26°, warmest in the south and south-east. Winds will be mostly light to moderate, and northwesterly in direction.