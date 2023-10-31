While farmers are currently finishing lambs and selecting their flock for the breeding season, consideration should be given to the management of replacements on the farm.

Ewe lambs purchased or retained as replacements are often neglected over the winter/spring period, and their performance over this period is often poor.

The advantage of managing replacements was provided by Teagasc Athenry following research which showed replacements kept on a positive weight gain over the first winter, increased lamb weaning weight each year over the five years of the trial and reduced the incidence of ewe barrenness.

If farmers can keep breeding ewes in the flock for longer and increase the weaning weight of the lambs, this can help reduce replacement costs and shorten the lamb finishing period.

Research from the agriculture and food development authority has also shown that some lowland farmers can breed ewe lambs in the first year through better management of the ewe lamb.

Farmers producing their own replacements can put a plan in place to improve their own breeding plan, but farmers purchasing hoggets as replacements are relying on other farmers to improve their flock.

Producing quality replacements

There are farmers who specialise in producing quality replacement hoggets for sale each year by having ewe lambs that are suitable to be bred, the correct weight for age, and animals that have good growth potential.

Farmers must then ensure that vaccinations, dosing and tackling lameness is done in a timely manner.

Teagasc research has shown farmers should aim to have replacements gain 0.3-0.35kg/week over winter, and during the second summer at least 0.6kg/week, by offering sufficient quality forage and low level of meal when required.

It is recommended that farmers should assess the replacements for their breeding potential, and that if by the autumn it is decided they are unsuitable for breeding, they should be selected early, but fattened during the spring when the prices for hoggets are good.

Farmers keeping hoggets need to keep quality sheep if they are looking to make a margin, as any yearly improvement in flock performance will increase overall profitability.