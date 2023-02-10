All applicants under the Agri Climate Rural Environment Scheme (ACRES) will hear where they stand with the scheme by the middle of this month, Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Charlie McConalogue has said.

Speaking at the AGM of the Irish Cattle and Sheep Farmers’ Association (ICSA) last night (Thursday, February 10), the minister addressed the issue of the scheme’s substantial level of over-subscription.

30,000 participants are budgeted for in the scheme for this year. However, 46,000 farmers have applied.

This leaves 16,000 potential participants for whom there is no budgetary provision for under the scheme at present.

The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine is said to be working on ways to ensure that as many as possible of the 46,000 applicants are catered for.

“It’s important now that we move quickly on this and I intend to be announcing some next steps very soon,” the minister said.

“All ACRES applicants will hear from us by mid-February,” he added.

Taking questions from ICSA members in attendance, Minister McConalogue said it was his aim to get all 46,000 applicants into the scheme proper.

“Over the next couple of weeks, we hope to bring clarity in relation to applications,” he commented.

The minister added: “There’s massive work going on in the department in relation to logistical challenges around whether or not we can manage not just yourselves [ACRES applicants], but all stakeholders, for example advisors and co-operation project teams, and to be able to accommodate the 46,000 this year if possible.”

“That’s my objective. I want to get everyone in. I know how important that payment is,” he said.

“I want to recognise the appetite farm families have shown to actually contribute to the environment and biodiversity challenge we have by participating in, and applying for, ACRES.”

Despite the aim to get all 46,000 farmers into the scheme, Minister McConalogue acknowledged that this may not be possible.

“If we can secure all 46,000 and find a pathway for that, then that addresses the issue, in terms of the payment. If we’re not able to, obviously the issue around gap payments is something we’ll have to consider,” he told the ICSA AGM.

The minister added: “We’re taking it step-by-step. The objective is to be able to deliver on that 46,000 if we can, and that’s what we’re seeking to establish at the moment.”