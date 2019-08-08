ACA announces appointment of new general secretary

A Co. Roscommon native has been appointed to the position of general secretary of the Agricultural Consultants Association (ACA).

The new appointment – Breian Carroll – is a former president of the Agricultural Consultants Association (ACA) and is the managing director of Carroll Consultancy – an agricultural advisory firm based in Swinford, Co. Mayo.

Commenting on the announcement, Owen O’Driscoll president of the ACA said: “We are entering a very challenging and critical stage for our members and our farmer clients.”

There are numerous challenges in the agricultural sector such as climate change, water quality, biodiversity, nitrates regulations and continued income pressures and our farmer clients will need our help to guide them.

“Carroll’s appointment is a fundamental part of our long term plan and the ACA members and our national council are enthusiastic with this development and our future as advisors.”

Advertisement

Speaking following his appointment, Breian Carroll said: “I am looking forward tremendously to working with all stakeholders across the industry.

The members of the ACA are a very important communication channel to farmers and their families and we will need support to bring all the latest information and research to our clients’.

Concluding, he said: “My appointment to the position of general secretary in ACA is an acknowledgement that we want to be part of and contribute to the future direction of the agricultural industry and farm advisory service in this country.”