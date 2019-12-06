ABP to increase base price for cattle next week

Meat processor ABP has confirmed that it will increase its base price for cattle next Monday, December 9.

AgriLand understands that a minimum increase of 5c/kg is expected.

In a statement issued this afternoon, Friday, December 6, a spokesperson for ABP confirmed the move, whilst also criticising the Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) for staging a series of protests on the beef price issue over the last 48 hours.

The spokesperson said: “The company is at a complete loss to understand why Joe Healy, the outgoing IFA president, pursued a course of irresponsible, disruptive and illegal action at retail distribution centres this week.

“The Beef Taskforce met on Tuesday and Joe Healy and the IFA were fully aware that market indications pointed towards a cattle price increase in Ireland. This was reported extensively.

Joe Healy is also aware that cattle prices are quoted on a Friday and the timing of this stunt was motivated by competition for membership between traditional and new farm organisations.

The statement continued: “The price paid by ABP for cattle will always be determined by the prevailing market conditions and those conditions have recently improved.

“ABP can confirm, as was indicated last Tuesday [December 3] at the Beef Task Force, that it will increase the base price of cattle for deliveries from next Monday.

“The actions, this week, of Joe Healy – the outgoing IFA president – were needless and irresponsible,” the statement concludes.

Blockades

The IFA had stepped up its campaign for an increase in the price of beef by blockading a Lidl distribution centre in Charleville, Co. Cork, this morning.

This follows the blockade at an Aldi distribution centre in Naas, Co. Kildare, yesterday.

This morning the association said that the blockade – which started at 7:00am – was originally planned to last for 12 hours.