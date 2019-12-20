A Revylution from BASF on the way for cereals next year

BASF will launch its newest active ingredient to the Irish market in early February.

Revysol®, isopropanol-azole, will be found in the new product. The active ingredient, which has now received its Irish authorisation, is expected to partner with BASF’s SDHI Xemium and it can be used on wheat and barley in its first year.

Authorisation of actives becoming more difficult

As many plant protection products exit the market, the development of new chemistry is welcome.

Regulations have become more difficult to overcome and the authorisation of products is becoming increasingly harder.

Following the loss of chlorothalonil, which has played a major role in the control of septoria in wheat and ramularia in barley, the launch of a new active will reassure growers that there are new options for septoria and ramularia control.

New chemistry to market

Speaking about the launch of the product, Neil Kay, BASF’s business director of agricultural solutions for the UK and Ireland, stated: “This is very positive news for the farming sector.

“This authorisation comes at a critical time into what is widely regarded as an increasingly challenging regulatory and disease control environment.

This active ingredient is an important, robust mode of action for the market and we are so pleased to be bringing new chemistry to market that will practically and financially help growers.

David Leahy of BASF here in Ireland stated: “The timing for this authorisation comes at a vital time for growers, given the loss of chlorothalonil, the rise in resistance and the decline in efficacy of the conventional triazoles, prothioconazole and epoxiconazole.

Revysol® shows outstanding field performance in both curative and protectant situations, delivering a new level of disease control compared to existing azoles.

The product which boasts fast uptake, long-lasting protection and improved grain yields will be highly anticipated in the coming spring.