A consuming interest in current affairs? AgriLand is looking for a News Editor…

Since 2013, AgriLand has been the driving force of change within the agricultural media industry in Ireland.

We were the first daily farming news publisher, the first digital-only farming news publisher and the first digital farming broadcaster with our weekly FarmLand show – filmed and broadcast from our own in-house studio.

Along the way to becoming the largest agricultural news publisher in Ireland we have broken the biggest stories within the sector. We’ve kept the agricultural community informed of all the key events across Ireland, Europe and beyond.

Due to our continued growth we are now looking to recruit a News Editor to join our editorial team.

If you’re motivated, enthusiastic and want to play a lead role in covering and breaking (farming) news stories, we have the ideal opportunity.

Opportunity

The successful candidate will have a formal journalistic qualification and will also have experience of a busy news/publishing environment. Additionally, some awareness or experience of agriculture is preferred.

News Editor, the successful applicant will: Lead a team of (digital media) journalists in a fast-paced environment;

Write and delegate topical and timely articles;

Forge relationships with people across the sector/industry;

Cultivate leads;

Work with our IT and video teams – to create social media, video and broadcast content;

Engage with other media platforms (i.e. national and regional radio). As the, the successful applicant will: The successful applicant must also demonstrate a flair for writing, proofing, quality-checking and fact-checking – against tight time constraints. A flair for writing in an engaging and succinct manner is essential; so too is a consuming interest in current affairs.

If you’re capable, energetic and ‘energised’ by farming news, we want to hear from you.

To play a lead role on a vibrant news desk, send a cover letter – explaining why you’re a suitable candidate – and your CV to: [email protected] by June 30.