Generating strong interest is a circa 81ac property at Ballykilty Lower, Inch, Gorey, Co. Wexford, for sale by online auction on July 20, at 12 noon.

Brought to market by Quinn Property, the property is located in north Co. Wexford, and the sale is an executor sale.

“It will appeal primarily to local farmers. The derelict farmhouse also offers plenty of potential,” said sales negotiator, Jack Quinn.

Situated close to the Wicklow border, the land is a short distance from the R772; 1km from Scarnagh crossroads; 6km from Arklow; 2km from Coolgreaney; 4km from Castletown and the coast; with Gorey only being 12km away.

“Gorey is one of north Wexford’s most noted towns and offers an excellent choice of schools from primary, secondary, post-Leaving Cert to adult education, along with a wealth of restaurants, shops, pubs, hotels and leisure centres,” said Jack.

“The 81ac property is accessed from the public road by a laneway leading to the centre of the farm. The derelict farmhouse and yard are situated in the middle of the holding in a private secluded setting surrounded by mature woodland.

“The land has not been actively farmed for a number of years and while in need of investment, it would make an excellent grassland farm with the possibility of renovating or rebuilding the existing house.”

There has already been plenty of early interest from far and wide due to the scale of the property, the agent said.

The property is guided at €5,000-6,000/ac.

“Land in the area is making €10,000-€15,000/ac. This is being guided lower to take into account the work required to bring it back to a good standard,” Jack said.