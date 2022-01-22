Up for grabs this coming Tuesday (January 25) at Tullow Mart is a flock of “top-quality” in-lamb purebred Wicklow Cheviot ewes.

Tullow has seen a number of in-lamb ewes make their way through the sales ring in 2022 so far and this is set to continue this coming Tuesday.

The consignment of 60 Wicklow Cheviot ewes are being forwarded by George Prendergast from Myshall in Co. Carlow.

These home-bred ewes are bred by prize-winning Wicklow Cheviot rams purchased at the Wicklow Cheviot show and sale at Blessington.

All the ewes are scanned in-lamb to double 5-star pedigree registered Suffolk rams with an average scan of 1.8 lambs per ewe and are due to lamb from March 1.

George said that the ewes will produce the outstanding much sought after very valuable speckled faced ewe lamb. In-lamb Wicklow Cheviot ewes for sale this coming Tuesday at Tullow

Next Tuesday, these in-lamb ewes will be sold in lots of five with ringside and online bidding available.

Speaking ahead of the sale, Tullow Mart’s manager Eric Driver said that this upcoming sale of in-lamb ewes on Tuesday, after the general sale of lambs and cull ewes, provides farmers with the opportunity of getting their hands on some top-quality bred ewes coming to the market in super condition.