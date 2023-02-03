A total of 167 solar PV systems have been installed and received grant aid under the Targeted Agricultural Modernisation Scheme (TAMS) according to latest figures.

The Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Charlie McConalogue, told the Dáil that in total 410 applications for grant aid were received in relation to solar PV installations under TAMS II, which closed on December, 16 2022.

“To date 410 applications for grant aid were received, of these 167 with a investment value of €3,364,955.62 have been installed, and received payment.

“212 applications with an investment value of €5,458,587.09 have not yet been finalised,” the minister added.

However Minister McConalogue also disclosed in response to a question from the Fine Gael TD for Cork East, David Stanton, that “31 applications with an investment value of €481,360.78” did not submit claim for grant aid within the specified time line and that these applications “are now deemed expired”.

Solar PV grants

The systems grant-aided under TAMS included panels, rechargeable batteries and solar panels for water heating under the pig and poultry capital investment scheme.

Farmers could apply for a 40% grant on a solar PV investment while young farmers could get up to 60% in financial supports.

Minister McConalogue also told the Dáil that following approval all applicants for grant aid under TAMS had to complete their investments and submit an online claim within the time line specified on their approval letter.

He said that solar PV installations will also be included in the new TAMs 3 when it is “launched soon”.

Meanwhile Deputy Stanton also queried “the number of installations which have been inspected for quality control” by the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM).

Minister McConalogue said:”To date 198 solar PV system installations have been inspected for quality control by this department.

“In total 47 solar panels have been inspected, 44 in Pigs and Poultry Investment Scheme and 3 in the Young Farmer’s Capital Investment Scheme.

“151 Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Panels have been inspected, 132 in the Animal Welfare and Nutrients Safety Scheme, 48 in the Pigs and Poultry Investment Scheme and 15 in the Young Farmer’s Capital Investment Scheme.”