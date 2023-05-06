31.5ac on the outskirts of Stradbally, Co. Laois, close to a range of towns including Portlaoise (12km), Athy (16km) and Carlow (25km), is due to go for public auction on Thursday, June 8, in the Killeshin Hotel, Portlaoise, at 3:00p.m.

The M7 motorway (junction 16) is less than a 15-minute drive and the M50 is a 50-minute drive from the property which is located at Woodlands, Timogue.

“The entire comprises about 31.5ac of top-quality land. There is extensive frontage onto the Timahoe Road (0.5km) and also a local road which leads to Carlow,” said Clive Kavanagh of Jordan Auctioneers.

“The land is currently all in grass, with lovely mature hedgerows and natural trees. There is frontage onto both the Timogue River (400m) and the River Bautegoue (300m),” he outlined.

The Stradbally land, the selling agent said, is suitable for a wide range of uses and has been tilled in the past with several of the lots having site potential.

“Lot 1, circa 17ac, has extensive frontage onto the Timahoe Road of over 0.5km and the eastern boundary running along the Timogue River with over 400m frontage,” Kavanagh continued.

“The land is in one large division, currently in grass but having been tilled before, it is ideal for any number of uses. There are mature hedgerows on all sides with an access gate off the road,” he said.

“Lot 2, circa 4.5ac, has frontage to the Timahoe Road and the Bauteogue River (300m). The land is currently in grass.

“Lot 3, circa 10ac, runs along the Timogue River (400m). It has frontage onto the local road which leads to Carlow and is all in grass but is ideal for any number of uses.

‘Lot 4, the entire, is on circa 31.5ac,” he said.

The Stradbally property has a guide price of €14,000/ac.