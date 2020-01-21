3 reasons to feed calf milk replacer over whole milk

Over the past few years, there has been a trend towards the use of calf milk replacers due to herd expansion, disease control, nutrition and the targets that farmers want to achieve.

A well-fed calf is better equipped to fight off the challenges that come with an immature immune system. Therefore, good calf nutrition cannot be underestimated.

Good nutrition results in less sickness, reduced antibiotic use and better performance. Milk replacer is a consistent feed which contains vitamins and trace elements designed for calf growth and specific nutritional needs.

Nutritional value

Nutritionally, milk replacer is designed to provide a consistent intake of vitamins and minerals tailored specially for the calf’s growth and nutritional needs.

Calves on milk replacer grow and their rumens can develop just as well as they would on a whole milk diet, if they are fed a good-quality milk replacer and fed accurately, as per instructions, according to Moorepark Teagasc Food Research Centre.

Teagasc studies in heifer calves have shown that the same weight gain and performance can be achieved on a good-quality milk replacer at 25% crude protein as on whole milk.

Calf performance can even be improved on a high-quality, whey-based milk replacer such as ProHeifer or ProCalf when compared with whole milk.

In trials, calves that were fed 27% protein and 16.6% fat dry matter up until weaning at 56 days were 6kg heavier on average compared to those fed whole milk.

Furthermore, the weight differential continued to day 70 as calves consumed 33% more concentrates over the period.

Studies have also shown that feeding Cylactin, a probiotic feed, can reduce digestive disturbances such as diarrhoea, thereby optimising performance and feed conversion efficiency.

Disease prevention

Milk replacer eliminates the risk of disease transmission of Johne’s disease causing bacteria Mycobacterium avium subspecies paratuberculosis (MAP), an incurable wasting disease characterised by diarrhoea, poor milk yield, weight loss and loss of productivity.

MAP is shed in the milk and faeces of an infected cow. As a result, pooled milk and colostrum, waste milk or milk and colostrum from infected cows or those yet to be confirmed clear of the disease, should be avoided to help prevent transmission.

Teats may also be contaminated with faeces during feeding which also poses a risk.

Antimicrobial resistance

Antimicrobial resistance (AMR) is becoming a serious concern for the World Health Organization (WHO) as AMR will have a detrimental effect on the efficacy of frontline antibiotics in both human and animal health in the future.

Waste milk with a high antibiotic residue is unpalatable and therefore calves will drink less of it or not drink it at all which will affect their weight gain.

Studies have also shown that heifers who have been fed waste milk have shown to have a higher incidence of mastitis later in life. Waste milk can also cause digestive upset in calves if stored incorrectly or contaminated with faecal matter.

