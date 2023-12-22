Three further cases of bluetongue have been confirmed in cattle in Kent following active surveillance in the area.

The Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) confirmed the cases in the north-east Kent Temporary Control Zone (TCZ) late yesterday (Thursday, December 22).

The cases were identified in a new holding in the Sandwich Bay area of the TCZ.

These new cases bring the total number of cases of bluetongue in England to 30 infected animals on 17 different premises and with 12 different keepers.

Defra said the animals will be “humanely culled” to minimise the risk of onward transmission.

The TCZ is not being extended, but movement restrictions continue to apply to cattle, sheep and other ruminants in the zone.

“There is still no evidence that bluetongue virus is currently circulating in midges in Great Britain. Surveillance is ongoing,” Defra said.

On Wednesday (December 20), the department confirmed three cases inside the Norfolk TCZ and one in the Kent TCZ.

The TCZ was set up around the initial case of bluetongue in early November, near Canterbury in Kent, with a radius of 10km from the case premises.

Since then, cases of the disease have also been confirmed in Cantley, Broadland in Norfolk. A 10km TCZ was then declared around that premises.

Cases of bluetongue virus (BTV) serotype 3 have been confirmed in both cattle and sheep in the UK.